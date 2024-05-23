WHP Jewellers secures $10 million in its first funding round

The funding will be utilised to expand its reach and innovate offerings

Bengaluru: Online jewellery brand WHP Jewellers has secured $10 million in its first funding round from a Singapore-based investment firm, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The funding will be utilised to expand its reach and innovate offerings.

The Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) jewellery label was founded by Aditya Pethe.

“In 2019, the market was valued at $850 million and is expected to surge to $3.7 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. We are poised to capture a significant market share with our unique, tailored offerings,” said Pethe.

The brand offers a range of gold and diamond rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bangles and bracelets catering to women, men and children.

Apart from its own website whpjewellers.in, the fashion jewellery brand retails through other e-commerce marketplaces including Nykaa, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart and TataCLiQ.