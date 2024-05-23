Lulu Group to start logistics and food processing centre in Punjab

Located in Amritsar, the centre will store, process, grade and pack various local agriculture and other produce for Lulu’s 270 retail stores across the Middle East, Far East and Africa

Bengaluru: Multinational retail company Lulu Group International is set to launch a logistics and food processing centre located in Amritsar, Punjab, according to a press release by the Abu Dhabi-based developer.

“Our group is intending to have a logistics and food processing centre in Amritsar for the storage, processing, grading and packing of various local agriculture and other produce,” said Salim M A, director of Lulu Group.

“Amritsar is known for its vibrant business environment and especially for its thriving small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The city will now be a part of our sourcing of local products which will greatly help SMEs, local farmers, agricultural cooperatives and farmers producer organisations,” he added.

Discussions have taken place with Taranjit Sandhu, a Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar and a team of representatives from Lulu Group will be soon visiting Amritsar to discuss with SMEs and other suppliers to finalise this collaboration at the earliest, the release added.

In India, Lulu has its logistics and procurement centres in different states from where it annually exports Rs 10,000 crores worth of more than 45,000 megatonne of agriculture and other products for its 270 retail stores spread across the Middle East, Far East and Africa.

Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Currently, the company has more than 250 hypermarkets and 25 shopping malls across 22 nations.