Freshleaf raises Rs. 1 cr in seed round

The funding will be utilized in marketing, increase production capacity, research and development

New Delhi: Premium tea brand Freshleaf has raised a funding of Rs. 1 Crore in seed round, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The funding which was led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), will be utilized in marketing, increase production capacity, research and development and strengthen brand presence in modern retail and quick commerce and international markets, the release added.

“Our partnership with IPV is a clear sign of what we can achieve together. We’re setting out to reimagine how tea is enjoyed, making every sip a blend of tradition and innovation” said Balkirat Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Freshleaf.

“We’re pushing boundaries with unique blends that excite today’s consumer, providing convenience and exceptional taste” said Muneet Arora, Co-Founder and CMO, Freshleaf.

Founded in 2022, Freshleaf offers a mix of traditional and sparkling teas, starting from Rs.130. The brand offers 18 products and has 550 stores across 40 cities in India.

“Freshleaf aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting innovative businesses that prioritize quality and health. Freshleaf’s unique approach to crafting premium teas combined with health benefits, presents an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to a startup that is set to redefine the tea industry” said Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, IPV.

IPV is an angel investing platform with over 14,000 CXOs, HNIs, and Professionals to together invest in startups. They have announced the launch of a $50 million CAT 2 AIF, Physis Capital, to invest in pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage start-ups.