Big Hello opens four new stores in Hyderabad

The plus size retailer plans to open more stores in Telangana and eight more stores in Hyderabad by the end of this financial year

New Delhi: Specialty fashion brand Big Hello has expanded its retail footprint by launching four new stores in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The new retail experience stores are located at Vasavi Sri Sri Signature in Kukatpally, Mantra Mall in Upperpally, GSM Mall in Miyapur and Uma Plaza, Nagarjuna Circle in Panjagutta and will offer clothing and accessories for plus-sized men and women, the release added.

“Hyderabadis love to express their personality through truly stylish and well-fitting clothes, but for a large number of plus-sized people, finding such clothes has always been an uphill battle. Big Hello’s brings local people ready access to world-class fashion and fits without compromise,” said Vishnu Prasad, Founder and CEO, Absolute Brands and Retail Pvt Ltd (ABRPL) adding that the company is establishing Big Hello across India.

The retailer plans to open more stores in Telangana and eight more stores in Hyderabad by the end of this financial year, the release added.

Owned by Absolute Brands and Retail Private Ltd., Big Hello offers Indian and ethnic wear for men and women in plus sizes. Its product range includes shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, chinos, shorts, blazers, and kurtas along with accessories like belts, tummy tucker, scarves, ties, pocket squares, and suspenders. The brand has 11 stores in India spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.