Reliance’s Pret A Manger opens new outlet in Khan Market, Delhi

The new outlet is located at tony Khan Market, Delhi

New Delhi: UK-based food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger has opened up its new outlet in Delhi , a social media post by a top company executive revealed on Wednesday.

Pret is operated in India by Reliance Brands and the new outlet is located at first floor above Hamster London and Samsonite store in tony Khan Market, Delhi, one of India’s most expensive markets by rentals.

“Pret a Manger. Now open at Khan Market, Delhi” shared Dhiraj Singh, General Manager – Real Estate & Business Development (India), Reliance Brands Ltd in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new outlet.

Recently, the coffee chain opened its 14th store in the country at the DLF Mall of India, Noida.

Pret A Manger was founded in London in 1986. It entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands, a retail division of Reliance Industries. Today, the cafe chain is operational in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.