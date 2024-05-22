PowerMax aims Rs 500 cr revenue in FY 24 -25

PowerMax has set up over 5000 gyms and has more than 15 lakh customers

New Delhi: Fitness equipment company PowerMax aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 500 crore this fiscal year, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Our mission is to offer high-quality, premium fitness equipment at reasonable costs. Hence, we believe by the end of FY 2024-2025, we will be able to make a profit of Rs 500 crore with our consistent quality standards and continuously evolving technological adaptation to our equipment,” said Sanjay Goyal, managing director, PowerMax.

Founded in 2009, PowerMax premium fitness equipment brand caters to the niche home gym market segment. Its product range includes treadmills, multi-gyms, exercise bikes, rowing machines, elliptical trainers, and strength-training equipment.

The products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, JioMart, and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The brand has partnered with Disney as well.