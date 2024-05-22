 PoloQueen announces Raveena Tandon as brand ambassador for its kitchen essentials

PoloQueen Industrial and Fintech Ltd which belongs to House of Rajkamal

New Delhi: FMCG company PoloQueen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. has signed Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon as its brand ambassador for its range of kitchen essentials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to increase sales and expand the brand’s distribution reach in the existing markets by marketing and promotion and launching exclusive product lines.

“PoloQueen is thrilled to have Raveen Tandon as its brand ambassador. Her familial ties and magnetic personality are seen as a natural fit for PoloQueen’s family-oriented consumer base. With this partnership, we expect to reach a wider audience with our kitchen essentials through an omnichannel approach,” said Udit P Sanghai, Director and CFO, PoloQueen.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to build a strong and successful partnership with PoloQueen. With this association, I am confident that PoloQueen will soon be a household name in the markets in which it operates” said Tandon.

Raveena Tandon will be at the forefront of the brand’s promotional campaigns, to cement the brand’s market presence and increase its revenue growth during the fiscal year 2024-25 for its kitchen essentials segment for products like dishwashing liquid and bar and Slickwrapp products.

PoloQueen Industrial and Fintech Ltd which belongs to House of Rajkamal has its presence in the FMCG sector through its division, Doan Rajkamal. The brand offers products an extensive range of household essentials ranging from personal care to kitchen maintenance solutions.

The brand also aims to expand its product portfolio, gain market share in existing geographies, and establish brand loyalty and growth and expand its online and offline presence.