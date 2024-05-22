DS Group’s confectionery business achieves Rs.1,000 crore sales in FY24

The confectionery division of DS Group has grown by over 20 % CAGR

New Delhi: The confectionery arm of DS Group, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. (DSFL), has achieved an annual sales turnover of Rs.1,000 crores in FY 2023-24, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The company aims for a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approx. 30 % and a turnover of Rs. 5,000 crores over the next five years through organic and inorganic growth, the release added.

“This achievement is a result of our strategic focus on enhancing indigenization, expanding our product portfolio, and having one of the largest distribution networks in the country. Looking ahead, we aim to grow our presence in the chocolate segment while strategically expanding our leadership position in the Indian ethnic confectionery category with innovative products,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.

Founded in 1929, the DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a multi-business corporation and an FMCG conglomerate. The company offers products in categories like mouth freshener, food and beverage, confectionery, hospitality, agri and luxury retail businesses. presence. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands of the company. The company has a leadership position in the Hard Boiled Candy (HBC) and Indian ethnic confectionery (IEC) segments.

DS Group’s confectionery products are available in over 26 lakh retail outlets, directly and indirectly. The confectionery division of DS Group has grown by over 20 % CAGR in the last three years .