Arrow opens new store in Maharashtra

New Delhi: American menswear apparel brand Arrow has opened its new outlet in Maharashtra, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Spanning an area of 1,227 sq. ft., the latest store is an exclusive brand outlet (EBO) located in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the release added.

The inaugural collection showcased in the new outlet included Interlock Polo Collection, Sporty Collection, Mercerized Polo Collection, The New York Collection, and the luxurious 1851 Collection.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest store in the city of Kolhapur. This new location provides the perfect canvas for Arrow to showcase its finest menswear collection, catering to the diverse sartorial preferences of the modern man” said Anand Aiyer, CEO, Arrow.

Founded in 1851, Arrow is an international professional menswear brand under the textile company Arvind Fashions Ltd. The brand was launched in India in 1993 and is present in 109 cities across India through 200 exclusive stores and over 1,000 multi-brand outlets.