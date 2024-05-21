Shoppers Stop reaches milestone with 10 million first citizen club members

Members of this program enjoy exclusive benefits such as personalized offers, early access to sales and new collections, invitations to exclusive events, and special birthday promotions

New Delhi: Mumbai-based department store chain Shoppers Stop has reached a milestone with 10 million first-citizen club members, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The first citizen club has been central to Shoppers Stop’s customer engagement strategy since its inception and it is the longest-running loyalty program in retail in India. Members of this program enjoy exclusive benefits such as personalised offers, early access to sales and new collections, invitations to exclusive events, and special birthday promotions. Additionally, members can utilize Shoppers Stop’s personal shopper service for tailored shopping advice, further enhancing their retail experience.

“We are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone of 10 million First Citizen Club members. It is a testament to the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us over the years,” said Shwetal Basu, chief marketing and communication officer at Shoppers Stop. “At Shoppers Stop, we believe in celebrating milestones not just as achievements, but as milestones of a journey shared with our valued customers. We take this opportunity to thank all our First Citizen Club members for being a part of this successful journey by bestowing their love, trust, and loyalty upon us.”

The loyalty program features tiered membership levels, with the prestigious Black Card tier offering the highest level of perks. Black Card members receive enhanced reward points for quicker accumulation, access to personal shoppers, dedicated lounges, separate billing queues and trial rooms, early access to exclusive deals and discounts, and invitations to luxury events and experiences.

As of 31st March 2024, Shoppers Stop is spread across 112 department stores in 62 cities the Company also operates seven premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 87 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 21 Airport doors, 22 Intune Stores occupying an area of 4.3 million sq. ft.