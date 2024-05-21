McDonald’s opens 400th store in India

The new outlet is located at the International Departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Bengaluru: American fast-food chain McDonald’s has reached the 400-store milestone in India, following the multinational brand’s entry into the Indian market in 1996, according to an industry official’s social media post.

The new outlet is located at the International Departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

“Happy to have been part of McDonald’s India 400th store at the International Departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. The store has been well-designed with efficiency and aesthetic appeal,” said Prem Khatri, associate- business development at GMR Group in a LinkedIn post.

GMR Group is a conglomerate comprising several companies including GMR Infrastructure, GMR Energy, GMR Airports and GMR Enterprises. McDonald’s India has been operating stores at various GMR Airport locations for more than 15 years.

Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld Ltd., owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India. It has a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA and has been the custodian of the brand in the region since 1996.

The Chicago-based company operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks.

For the past few years, international quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains have been on an expansion spree in India. In the fiscal year (FY) 2024, Domino’s reached the 300-store milestone in India, Wendy’s opened its 100th store, and Subway began operating more than 200 stores in the country.