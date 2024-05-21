Augusté Skin opens facial-only studio in Bengaluru

The studio offers various personalised skin care treatments and a range of products including serums, face masks and scrubs

Bengaluru: Skincare brand Augusté Skin has launched its luxury facial-only studio in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Shantala Nagar, the new free-standing studio offers various personalised skin care treatments.

“We are ecstatic to bring the ultimate Augusté Skin experience to our customers in Bengaluru. We look forward to pampering and rejuvenating our clients, and guiding them on their journey to healthier, radiant skin,” said Ayesha Sabah, co-founder of Augusté Skin.

Augusté’s skincare range includes serums, face masks and scrubs. The range is available on its website and will be listed publicly on other e-commerce marketplaces soon.

Augusté Skin was founded a month ago by Sabah and Siddanth Saraf. The company has also established collaborations with global skincare companies to introduce international brand facials and products into the Indian market. It has partnerships spanning across countries such as USA, UK, Spain, Korea and Switzerland.