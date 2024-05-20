Register Now
Mars Cosmetics is Nancy Tyagi’s official makeup partner at the Cannes Film Festival

Mars Cosmetics is headquartered in  Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi

New Delhi: Indian cosmetic brand Mars Cosmetics became fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi’s ‘Official Makeup Partner’ at the Annual Cannes Film Festival, a press release said on Monday.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival was held on May 17, 2024.

Nancy Tyagi, is a 21-year-old self-taught designer who got popularised for making outfits from scratch, hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

“We are honoured to be Nancy Tyagi’s official beauty partner for the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Her distinctive style and artistic vision matched seamlessly with our brand, this created a truly magical synergy. We are immensely proud to have been her official beauty partner for this prestigious event” said Rishabh Sethia, Director and Business Administrator,  MARS Cosmetics.

Founded by Abhishek Sethia and Rishabh Sethia, Mars Cosmetics is headquartered in  Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi. The brand offers its products for eyes, lips, and faces as per the preference of the Indian market. Its products are available Mars Cosmetics website, Nykaa, Purplle, Tira, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, Blinkit And Zepto, as per company’s LinkedIn.

