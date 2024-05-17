Italian skincare brand Rilastil to enter India

Rilastil will offer a range of premium dermatological products through medical clinics, pharmacies and e-commerce

New Delhi: Italian dermatological skincare brand Rilastil has announced entering India this month, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Rilastil will offer a range of premium dermatological products for depigmentation, hydration, acne, face cleansers and sun protection curated for Indian customers. The products will be available at select medical clinics, pharmacies and e-commerce.

“Introducing our product range in India is a momentous occasion for the brand, representing a significant milestone as we connect with a new cohort of discerning consumers,” said Giorgio Berni, Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

Rilastil is the new exclusive skincare partner of FC Barcelona women’s football and basketball teams, the release added.

“Bringing beauty to India isn’t just about importing products; it’s about introducing transformative experiences that empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and confidence, redefining standards and inspiring self-expression across the nation,” said Karan Narula, Head of India Operations.

Founded in 1972, Rilastil is owned by Ganassini Group, an Italian corporate firm. The brand offers a range of products like moisturizers, sunscreen with SPF 30 and 50+ and depigmenting concentrate drops