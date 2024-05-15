AbCoffee opens up in Gurugram Sector 18.

The new coffee point of sale is located at the ground floor Lobby of Max Life Insurance, Gurugram

New Delhi: Mumbai-based tech-enabled coffee restaurant chain AbCoffee has opened a new coffee counter, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The new coffee point of sale is located at the ground floor Lobby of Max Life Insurance, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our 38th deck nationwide and our 12th in the bustling heart of Delhi NCR. Our newest abCoffee’s deck is ready to brew aromatic delights and serve up delicious bakes to delight our Guests. Let’s spread the word and continue to brew happiness together” said Anuj Rohila, Project Assistant Manager, AbCoffee on his LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the new coffee deck.

It is the brand’s 12th point of sale in Delhi NCR and 38th nationwide.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer secured a funding of $3.4 million from investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners. Read more about the story here.