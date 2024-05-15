Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

AbCoffee opens up in Gurugram Sector 18.

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
124
0
Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The new coffee point of sale is located at the ground floor Lobby of Max Life Insurance, Gurugram

New Delhi: Mumbai-based tech-enabled coffee restaurant chain AbCoffee has opened a new coffee counter, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The new coffee point of sale is located at the ground floor Lobby of Max Life Insurance, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our 38th deck nationwide and our 12th in the bustling heart of Delhi NCR. Our newest abCoffee’s deck is ready to brew aromatic delights and serve up delicious bakes to delight our Guests. Let’s spread the word and continue to brew happiness together” said Anuj Rohila, Project Assistant Manager, AbCoffee on his LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the new coffee deck.

It is the brand’s 12th point of sale in Delhi NCR and 38th nationwide.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer secured a funding of $3.4 million from investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners. Read more about the story here.

Latest News
Food & BeverageShiv Joshi -

Hot summers are translating into cool business for ice cream brands

Thanks to the rising mercury levels and heat waves sweeping the country, ice cream brands are expecting a 20%-40%...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.