Phygital Retail Convention 2024 concludes with the IMAGES Retail Awards

Mumbai: The curtains were drawn on the 2-day Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 in Mumbai with the IMAGES Retail Awards 2024 ceremony celebrating excellence in the business of retail in India. The spectacular evening, anchored by international TV presenter and host Lee Clark, actor and playwright Anish Trivedi and singer-actor Manasi Scott featured high-energy music and dance performances, and fashion shows by Mufti and Vero Moda topping up the recognitions bestowed across over two dozen categories. While actor Simba Nagpal walked the ramp as a showstopper for the Mufti, actress Anerri Vajanii charmed audiences as a showstopper for Vero Moda.
The 20th edition of IMAGES Retail Awards involved industry-wide voting from over 111 of India’s leading shopping centres, as well as an extensive process of over 200 Live presentations, adjudicated by an illustrious panel of jurors.
The 2-day PRC 2024 mega congregation hosted over 300 Indian and international speakers, 500+ unique brands and companies and over 150 exhibitors across a massive 1 lakh+ sq. ft floor plate.
The brands and companies felicitated at IMAGES Retail Awards 2024 included:
AWARD SEGMENT 1: SHOPPING CENTRES’ CHOICE AWARDS
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Indian Origin
- Awardee: Tie – Zudio & Rare Rabbit
- IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Foreign Origin
- Awardee: H&M
- IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year: Indian Origin
- Awardee: Wow! Momo
- IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year: Foreign Origin
- Awardee: KFC
- IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Metro Brands Ltd
- IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Nature’s Basket
- IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Croma
- IMAGES Most Admired Home Improvement Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Home Centre India
- IMAGES Most Admired Health and Wellness Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Wellness Forever
- IMAGES Most Admired Leisure / Entertainment Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Timezone India
- IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year
- Awardee: Lifestyle
- IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year
- Awardee: LuLu Hypermarket
- IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex of the Year
- Awardee: PVR INOX
AWARD SEGMENT 2: JURY AWARDS
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement
- Awardee1: Ranveer Singh for Jack & Jones
- Awardee2: Madhuri Dixit for SMART Bazaar
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales
- Awardee: Being Human Clothing
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales
- Awardee: Beauty – The Body Shop
- Awardee: Fashion – Max Fashion
- Awardee: Food – Ghoomar Restaurant
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store
- Awardee: Wild Bean Cafe
- Awardee: Cinepolis
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Launch
- Awardee: Tibbs Frankie
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Multi-Media
- Awardee: Pepe Jeans
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Seasonal
- Awardee: Copper Chimney
- Awardee: Amante
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause
- Awardee: LuLu Hypermarket
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media
- Awardee: MAX URBN
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Brand Debut
- Awardee: Fashion World by Trends
- Awardee: Wow! Kulfi
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Outlet
- Awardee: Spykar
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Outlet
- Awardee: SSBeauty — for Beauty
- Awardee: Palaxi Cinemas — for Entertainment
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet
- Awardee: abCoffee
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Market Expansion
- Awardee: Wild Bean Cafe – For New Market Penetration
- Awardee: Ethnic by Raymond – For Store Count Augmentation
- Awardee: Metro Brands – For 360° Expansion
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design / Experience
- Awardee: Max Fashion
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Visual Merchandising
- Awardee: United Colors of Benetton
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Customer Service
- Awardee: Jack&Jones
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practice
- Awardee: Saffron Lifestyle
- IMAGES Most Admired Digital – First Offline Retailer of the Year
- Awardee: Clovia
- IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year
- Awardee: abCoffee
- Awardee: ANAAR
- IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year
- Awardee: Payal Singhal & Azorte
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: ESG Initiatives
- Awardee: Being Human Clothing
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation
- Awardee: ABFRL — for In-store Technology
- Awardee: Azorte — for eCommerce Platform and Online Retail
IMAGES Excellence Awards for Out-of-the-box Innovation
- Awardee: Car & Bike by Mahindra First Choice
- Awardee: CKC Jewellers
RETAIL TECH.NXT AWARDS 2024
Tech.NXT Award for Omnichannel Implementation
Vinculum & Pepe Jeans
Tech.NXT Award for Customer Experience Implementation
CASA Retail AI & Whitehouse
Tech.NXT Award for Planning & Implementation Optimization
Onebeat & Being Human Clothing
Tech.NXT award for Store Optimization Solution
BI Retail & Khimji Ramdas Retail
Tech.NXT award for Last-mile Fulfillment
Tenovia & Drools