Phygital Retail Convention 2024 concludes with the IMAGES Retail Awards

The 20th edition of IMAGES Retail Awards involved industry-wide voting from over 111 of India’s leading shopping centres

Mumbai: The curtains were drawn on the 2-day Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 in Mumbai with the IMAGES Retail Awards 2024 ceremony celebrating excellence in the business of retail in India. The spectacular evening, anchored by international TV presenter and host Lee Clark, actor and playwright Anish Trivedi and singer-actor Manasi Scott featured high-energy music and dance performances, and fashion shows by Mufti and Vero Moda topping up the recognitions bestowed across over two dozen categories. While actor Simba Nagpal walked the ramp as a showstopper for the Mufti, actress Anerri Vajanii charmed audiences as a showstopper for Vero Moda.

The 20th edition of IMAGES Retail Awards involved industry-wide voting from over 111 of India’s leading shopping centres, as well as an extensive process of over 200 Live presentations, adjudicated by an illustrious panel of jurors.

The 2-day PRC 2024 mega congregation hosted over 300 Indian and international speakers, 500+ unique brands and companies and over 150 exhibitors across a massive 1 lakh+ sq. ft floor plate.

The brands and companies felicitated at IMAGES Retail Awards 2024 included:

AWARD SEGMENT 1: SHOPPING CENTRES’ CHOICE AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Indian Origin

Awardee: Tie – Zudio & Rare Rabbit

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Foreign Origin

Awardee: H&M

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year: Indian Origin

Awardee: Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year: Foreign Origin

Awardee: KFC

IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Metro Brands Ltd

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Nature’s Basket

IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Home Improvement Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Home Centre India

IMAGES Most Admired Health and Wellness Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Wellness Forever

IMAGES Most Admired Leisure / Entertainment Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Timezone India

IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year

Awardee: Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year

Awardee: LuLu Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex of the Year

Awardee: PVR INOX

AWARD SEGMENT 2: JURY AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement

Awardee1: Ranveer Singh for Jack & Jones

Ranveer Singh for Jack & Jones Awardee2: Madhuri Dixit for SMART Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales

Awardee: Being Human Clothing

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales

Awardee: Beauty – The Body Shop

Beauty – The Body Shop Awardee: Fashion – Max Fashion

Fashion – Max Fashion Awardee: Food – Ghoomar Restaurant

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store

Awardee: Wild Bean Cafe

Wild Bean Cafe Awardee: Cinepolis

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Launch

Awardee: Tibbs Frankie

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Multi-Media

Awardee: Pepe Jeans

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Seasonal

Awardee: Copper Chimney

Copper Chimney Awardee: Amante

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause

Awardee: LuLu Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media

Awardee: MAX URBN

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Brand Debut

Awardee: Fashion World by Trends

Fashion World by Trends Awardee: Wow! Kulfi

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Outlet

Awardee: Spykar

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Outlet

Awardee: SSBeauty — for Beauty

SSBeauty — for Beauty Awardee: Palaxi Cinemas — for Entertainment

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet

Awardee: abCoffee

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Market Expansion

Awardee : Wild Bean Cafe – For New Market Penetration

: Wild Bean Cafe – For New Market Penetration Awardee : Ethnic by Raymond – For Store Count Augmentation

: Ethnic by Raymond – For Store Count Augmentation Awardee: Metro Brands – For 360° Expansion

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design / Experience

Awardee: Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Awardee: United Colors of Benetton

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Customer Service

Awardee: Jack&Jones

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practice

Awardee: Saffron Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Digital – First Offline Retailer of the Year

Awardee: Clovia

IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year

Awardee: abCoffee

abCoffee Awardee: ANAAR

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year

Awardee: Payal Singhal & Azorte

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: ESG Initiatives

Awardee: Being Human Clothing

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation

Awardee: ABFRL — for In-store Technology

ABFRL — for In-store Technology Awardee: Azorte — for eCommerce Platform and Online Retail

IMAGES Excellence Awards for Out-of-the-box Innovation

Awardee: Car & Bike by Mahindra First Choice

Car & Bike by Mahindra First Choice Awardee: CKC Jewellers

RETAIL TECH.NXT AWARDS 2024

Tech.NXT Award for Omnichannel Implementation

Vinculum & Pepe Jeans

Tech.NXT Award for Customer Experience Implementation

CASA Retail AI & Whitehouse

Tech.NXT Award for Planning & Implementation Optimization

Onebeat & Being Human Clothing

Tech.NXT award for Store Optimization Solution

BI Retail & Khimji Ramdas Retail

Tech.NXT award for Last-mile Fulfillment

Tenovia & Drools