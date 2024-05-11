Register Now
Flipkart revises rate card structures for sellers

PTI
By PTI
Credit: File
The revised rate card policy, effective May 18, 2024 includes a simplified rate card structure

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Flipkart on Friday said it has revised and simplified its rate card structures for sellers on the platform.

The revised rate card policy, effective May 18, 2024 includes a simplified rate card structure, economical FBF (fulfilment by flipkart) rates, and an updated shipping policy.

“This rate card redesign is part of Flipkart’s broader initiative to streamline operations and offer robust support to our vast network of sellers across India,” Flipkart Vice President and Head-Marketplace Rakesh Krishnan said.

