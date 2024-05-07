Register Now
Travel brands Icon secures seed funding

The funding was led by DSG Consumer Partners with participation by a host of angel investors

New Delhi: D2C luggage and travel accessories startup brand Icon has secured seed funding of $1.2 million, a press release said on Tuesday.

The funding was led by DSG Consumer Partners with participation by a host of angel investors.

Founded by Mohammad Patel, Poojan Shah, Fazal Lakhani, and Aakash Mehta, Icon caters to the mass premium segment in the luggage and travel accessories category offering hard luggage, backpacks, and handbags.

“We believe that Indian consumers deserve superiorly built products with better aesthetics, design, and utility at an affordable price. We see a clear opportunity to build products with superior quality, design and functionality and are very excited about the opportunity” said Mohammad Patel, CEO, Icon.

The funding will be utilised for boosting the existing product line, team expansion and strengthening the distribution network, the release added.

“We are excited to partner with Team ICON to offer fashionable products with superior functionality for the modern Indian traveller,” Hariharan Premkumar, MD and Head of India, DSG Consumer Partners.

