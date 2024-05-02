Register Now
Delhivery launches all-women logistics hub at Sikar

This is another step towards the company’s objective of promoting greater enrollment and empowerment of women in the logistics industry

New Delhi: Delhivery on Wednesday said it has launched an all-women logistics hub in Sikar, Rajasthan, and plans to replicate the model at other locations as well.

This is another step towards the company’s objective of promoting greater enrollment and empowerment of women in the logistics industry and also advancing overall diversity within the company, Delhivery said.

The company said it has already scaled up women’s participation at its gateways in Tauru (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Mumbai), and other locations in the country.

Women already constitute 66% of the total workforce at the processing centre in Tauru, it added.

