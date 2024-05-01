How Kavindra Mishra is Leading Shoppers Stop to Success

A look at how Shoppers Stop CEO and MD has helped take brands he has worked with to greater heights…

Kavindra Mishra, the CEO and MD of Shoppers Stop, is a seasoned retailer with over 25 years of experience in retail, brand management, and business development. He has worked with both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar businesses, building national and international brands across categories like menswear, kidswear, women’s ethnic and western wear. Before joining Shoppers Stop, Kavi served as the Managing Director & CEO at House of Anita Dongre Ltd and CEO at Pepe Jeans London, where he spearheaded a remarkable turnaround, making it one of the most aspirational denim brands in the country. Kavi’s leadership roles at international brands such as United Colors Of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nokia India showcased his prowess in retail operations, business development, and brand management. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Zovi.Com, an online apparel and lifestyle brand funded by Tiger Global and Saif, where he played a pivotal role in its establishment and growth.

Kavi’s Marathon Experience and Leadership at Shoppers Stop

Kavi’s deep understanding of qualities like endurance, resilience, and goal-setting is a result of his passion for marathon running, with over 50 Half Marathons under his belt across continents. Bringing his wealth of experience and lessons learned from marathon pursuits, Kavi joined Shoppers Stop in early 2023 as the Chief Commercial Officer – External Brands & CEO Home, where he led and revamped the Home Category in the SSL Ecosystem. Recently elevated to Managing Director & CEO of Shoppers Stop, Kavi is leading the next phase of growth for the company, which pioneered the concept of department stores in India.

Kavi’s Comeback to Public Speaking after 7 Years

After a hiatus of 7 years, Kavi is making a comeback to public speaking, where he will be joining industry leaders at the Phygital Retail Convention. Kavi had stopped speaking at external platforms in 2017 to spend his time mentoring youngsters. His return is a much-awaited moment for the retail industry.

Shoppers Stop’s Success under Kavi’s Leadership

Today, Shoppers Stop operates stores in more than 60 cities, including 112 Shoppers, 22 Intune, 7 Home Stop, and 21 Airport Counters. Additionally, the company has 87 specialty beauty stores featuring brands like M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, and SSBeauty. Shoppers Stop launched its largest premium beauty store, spanning 9,000 square feet, at Quest Mall in Kolkata.

Some financial facts about Shoppers Stop include its market capitalization of Rs. 79.02 billion, 2023 revenue of Rs. 40.22 billion, 2023 net profit of Rs. 1.16 billion, 2024 revenue of Rs. 43.17 billion, a 5% increase over the previous fiscal year, online contribution to sales of 5-6%, 2024 net profit of Rs. 772 million, and a 62.3% YoY jump in net profit at Rs. 232 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Shareholders returns have seen a compound annual growth rate of 49% over 3 years.

Under Kavi’s leadership, Shoppers Stop has seen significant growth milestones while maintaining its position as a pioneer in the retail industry. His experience, expertise, and qualities as a marathon runner are paying off in the success of Shoppers Stop today.