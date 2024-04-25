Register Now
Finance & FundingFood & BeverageLatest NewsSpotlight

Swiggy secures shareholders’ nod to raise over Rs 10,400 cr via IPO

 The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to Rs 6,664 crore

New Delhi:Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has received shareholders’ approval for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,414 crore fund through issue of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, according to sources.

A special resolution was passed at an extraordinary general meeting of Swiggy on April 23, they said.

According to sources, the Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to Rs 6,664 crore.

The company is looking to shore up about Rs 750 crore from anchor investors in a pre-IPO round, they added.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, has a valuation of $ 12.7 billion as on April 10, 2024. Its annual revenue stood at $1.09 billion as on March 31, 2023.

The company has more than 4,700 employees, according to Tracxn, a global startup data platform.

Categories

