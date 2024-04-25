Boldfit partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Boldfit will provide RCB players and fans alike, fitness equipment designed to enhance their training regimen and optimise performance on and off the field

Bengaluru: Fitness apparel, supplements and equipment brand Boldfit has signed as the exclusive fitness equipment partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the company shared in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as its official fitness equipment partner,” said Pallav Bihani, chief executive officer at Boldfit.

“We at Boldfit are devout RCB fans, and it only made sense to partner with the team we’ve followed and admired since day one. We are excited to launch our exclusive RCB range, that we believe fans across the country will enjoy flaunting,” he added.

Founded in 2019, Boldfit is a Bengaluru-based startup that offers products across the categories of yoga, nutrition, health, and wellness.

The company will be offering free fitness equipment for RCB players and fans alike, designed to enhance their training regimen and optimise performance on and off the field.