Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsMarketing

Boldfit partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
20
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Boldfit will provide RCB players and fans alike, fitness equipment designed to enhance their training regimen and optimise performance on and off the field

Bengaluru: Fitness apparel, supplements and equipment brand Boldfit has signed as the exclusive fitness equipment partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the company shared in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as its official fitness equipment partner,” said Pallav Bihani, chief executive officer at Boldfit.

“We at Boldfit are devout RCB fans, and it only made sense to partner with the team we’ve followed and admired since day one. We are excited to launch our exclusive RCB range, that we believe fans across the country will enjoy flaunting,” he added.

Founded in 2019, Boldfit is a Bengaluru-based startup that offers products across the categories of yoga, nutrition, health, and wellness.

The company will be offering free fitness equipment for RCB players and fans alike, designed to enhance their training regimen and optimise performance on and off the field.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner debuts in India

Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.Bengaluru: Kylie Cosmetics founded by...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.