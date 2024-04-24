Register Now
UP-based furniture brand Ouchcart eyes 200% revenue growth in FY25

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Image Credit: Freepik
The brand, which was established in 2018, clocked a revenue of Rs 3 core in FY 23

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh-based home decor and furnishing brand Ouchcart eyes Rs 30 crore revenue in financial year (FY) 2025, an increase of around 200% as compared to the previous fiscal where it clocked around Rs 10 crore, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“We are determined to change the business dynamics of the furniture industry with Ouchcart by offering outstanding products that not only enhance the beauty of living spaces but also bring about unmatchable comfort and lasting durability,” said Atif Shamsi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ouchcart. However, he did not mention how the company aims to achieve its ambitious growth target.

The brand which was established in 2018 clocked a revenue of Rs 3 core in FY 23.

Founded by Atif Shamsi as a bootstrapped business from the city of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Ouchcart today offers products like Home furniture, decor and furnishings products through its website and marketplaces.

