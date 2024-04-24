Register Now
Koskii opens 4th store in Hyderabad

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Koskii store, Nexus Mall, Hyderabad; Source: LinkedIn
Located on the second floor of Nexus Mall, Kukatpally, the new outlet is the 19th Koskii store across the country

Bengaluru: Ethnic occasion wear brand Koskii has launched its fourth store in Hyderabad, a company official wrote on social media. Located on the second floor of Nexus Mall, Kukatpally, the new outlet is the 19th Koskii store across the country.

“Adaab, Hyderabad! In just 12 months, we’ve added four dazzling stores to the Koskii family, each one a testament to our love for Hyderabad and its fashion-forward souls,” Umar Akhter, chief executive officer of Koskii, said in a LinkedIn post.

Other Koskii stores in the city are located at Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Sarath City Mall.

“As we continue to grow, our love for Hyderabad grows stronger. Here’s to many more milestones, many more fashion stories, and many more unforgettable moments with Koskii in the city of Nizams,” added Akhter.

Founded in 2016, Koskii offers a range of products including lehengas, sarees and salwars for women, catering specifically to women aged between 18 and 35.

Koskii’s e-commerce platform has delivered orders to more than 10,000 pin codes, while its app boasts over 100,000 downloads.

Today, the fashion brand has stores across cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, New Delhi and Kochi.

