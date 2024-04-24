Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes new Boathead

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Aman Gupta, co-founder & chief marketing officer of Boat and cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The collaboration between Boat and Jaiswal was announced through a video that showcased the cricketer with co-founder Aman Gupta

New Delhi: Audio wearable brand Boat has signed cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration was announced through a video that showcased Jaiswal and Aman Gupta, co-founder & chief marketing officer of Boat.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Boat. As a Boathead, I’m excited to connect with fans and inspire them through our shared love for music and sports”, said Jaiswal.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal to Boat. Together we have a shared passion for Innovation and Excellence,” said Aman Gupta.

 “His journey to success remarkably mirrors Boat’s path – fuelled by ambition, relentless hard work, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Together, we’re excited to embark on this adventure and inspire young people to chase their dreams with unwavering determination,” he added.

Some of the other brand ambassadors of Boat include Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Founded in 2016, Boat offers high-quality audio products targeting millennials and Gen Z. The brand is known for its trendy designs, superior sound, and value-driven pricing.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Mango launches Barcelona-inspired Summer collection on Myntra

Mango, Europe’s leading fashion brand is known for its design, creativity, sustainability and technology New Delhi: Global fashion retailer Mango...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.