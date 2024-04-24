Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes new Boathead

The collaboration between Boat and Jaiswal was announced through a video that showcased the cricketer with co-founder Aman Gupta

New Delhi: Audio wearable brand Boat has signed cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration was announced through a video that showcased Jaiswal and Aman Gupta, co-founder & chief marketing officer of Boat.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Boat. As a Boathead, I’m excited to connect with fans and inspire them through our shared love for music and sports”, said Jaiswal.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal to Boat. Together we have a shared passion for Innovation and Excellence,” said Aman Gupta.

“His journey to success remarkably mirrors Boat’s path – fuelled by ambition, relentless hard work, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Together, we’re excited to embark on this adventure and inspire young people to chase their dreams with unwavering determination,” he added.

Some of the other brand ambassadors of Boat include Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Founded in 2016, Boat offers high-quality audio products targeting millennials and Gen Z. The brand is known for its trendy designs, superior sound, and value-driven pricing.