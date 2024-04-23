US-based P.F. Chang’s opens second restaurant in India

The new 140-seater restaurant is located at DLF CyberHub Mall, Gurugram, Haryana

Bengaluru: American casual dining restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s has launched its second outlet in Gurugram, following its debut in the country three months ago, a company official announced on a social media platform.

The new 140-seater restaurant is located at DLF CyberHub, a restaurants and retail destination in Gurugram, Haryana.

“Great things are happening at P.F. Chang’s. Please join me in congratulating the team and our partner on the opening of their second restaurant in India, located at DLF CyberHub,” Rafik Farouk, senior director of global business development at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

P.F. Chang’s is operated in India through a franchisee agreement by Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd., a restaurant brand house affiliated with the Bharti Group. Its first store in India was opened in January 2024, located at One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

“This new milestone marks the continuation of P.F. Chang’s expansion plans in India as we bring our world-renowned brand, authentic recipes, hospitality, and culinary philosophies to new territory in India. We are excited about the future significant growth planned throughout other cities in India,” added Farouk.

Gourmet Investments has curated a host of international brands like PizzaExpress, Chili’s and Ministry of Crab and it presently operates 35 restaurants in India across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

P.F. Chang’s is currently strategising to expand into the top metro cities within the next 18 to 24 months, according to Forbes India.

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Arizona, the restaurant chain is renowned for its expertise in Asian cuisine. As of today, P.F. Chang’s has established a global presence, operating in over 20 countries and maintaining a network of 300 restaurants worldwide, as per the company’s official website.