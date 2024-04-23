Benetton opens its largest store in Andhra Pradesh

Located at PVP Mall, Vijayawada, the store is spread over 3000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Italian fashion brand United Colors of Benetton has launched its largest store in the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a social media post by an industry official. Located at PVP Mall, Vijayawada, the store is spread over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Thrilled to announce the opening of the largest Benetton store in Andhra Pradesh, at PVP Mall, Vijayawada,” Rohit Jhamnani, managing director of K J Fashions & Designers, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the newly opened store.

K J Fashions & Designers is the master franchisee and distributor for Benetton India for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

In addition to the brand’s iconic vibrant apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, kids, and newborns, the store also features Benetton’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Benetton Group was established in 1965 by Luciano Benetton and opened its first store in Veneto, Northern region of Italy. In 1969, the company opened its first store outside of Italy, located in Paris. Today, it produces over 150 million garments a year for more than 6,000 Benetton stores in 120 countries, according to Pentagram.com.

Benetton made its debut in India back in 1991, and now operates over 400 stores across more than 100 cities nationwide.

In 2022, the retailer marked its entrance into the metaverse, with the launch of PlayChange, a platform accessible through the online game creation system Roblox.