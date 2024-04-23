Agilitas plans to open 200 Lotto stores; aims for Rs 2,000-3,000 cr revenue

New Delhi: Agilitas Sports is planning to open 200 Lotto-branded standalone stores in India in the coming years and the Bengaluru-based athleisure start-up is targeting around Rs 2,000-3,000 crore from that business, a top company official said.

“We are planning to build a robust Lotte business in India,” Abhishek Ganguly, chief executive of Agilitas said. “We have created a separate management team and separate capabilities for the Lotte business. We will give it end-to-end focus.”

Ganguly said the mint-fresh company plans to open doors to the first Lotto standalone store early next year. However, he neither gave a timeframe for rolling out the 200 stores nor how many years it might take for the company to generate Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 crore from the Lotto business. “With our end-to-end business model, it is very much doable,” Ganguly said of Lotto’s business prospects in India.

Ganguly said the company is dedicating a portion of its Noida factory of Mochiko Shoes to manufacturing Lotto products. Mochiko is an Indian supplier of footwear for global brands that Agilitas acquired last year to set the tone for the company’s ambitious plans for the hotting Indian sports and athleisure market.