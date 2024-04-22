Lifestyle brand Feier debuts into activewear

The brand’s latest activewear collection encompasses leggings, remix sets, and an innerwear array, with prices starting at Rs 1,199

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based lifestyle brand Feier has forayed into the activewear market, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“At Feier, we’ve harnessed the power of seamless technology and vibrant design to craft unique activewear pieces that match up to those of international brands. Our philosophy revolves around celebrating individuality and empowering our customers to feel fabulous, no matter the occasion,” said Natasha Vora, Founder of Feier.