Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Lifestyle brand Feier debuts into activewear

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
37
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand’s latest activewear collection encompasses leggings, remix sets, and an innerwear array, with prices starting at Rs 1,199

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based lifestyle brand Feier has forayed into the activewear market, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The brand’s latest activewear collection encompasses leggings, remix sets, and an innerwear array, with prices starting at Rs 1,199.

“At Feier, we’ve harnessed the power of seamless technology and vibrant design to craft unique activewear pieces that match up to those of international brands. Our philosophy revolves around celebrating individuality and empowering our customers to feel fabulous, no matter the occasion,” said Natasha Vora, Founder of Feier.

Latest News
In FocusPTI -

Reliance Retail’s revenue grows 18% to cross Rs 3 lakh crore in FY24

During the financial year 2023-24, the total footfall at Reliance Retail stores was at 1,063 million (around 106.3 crore)...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.