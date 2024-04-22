How do Indians buy apparel?

While the pandemic led to increased adoption of online apparel shopping, physical stores and markets are once again being preferred by people for buying clothes.

New Delhi: Around 4% of households surveyed in India now exclusively use online platforms for apparel purchases, while 40% shop online and offline. This highlights a significant shift towards online shopping, driven by factors such as discounts and the ease of exchange and return offered by online retailers, a recent study conducted by Localcircles, a Noida-based community social media platform said.

The study titled “How India Buys Apparel” sheds light on the evolving trends in the Indian apparel industry. The study, which received over 35,000 responses from consumers across 323 districts in India, provides valuable insights into the shopping preferences and behaviours of Indian consumers, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the growing popularity of online shopping, physical stores and markets remain the preferred choice for many consumers. 81% of respondents indicated that they prefer to shop in stores due to the “touch, feel, and try” facility, which is often lacking in online shopping experiences. Other reasons cited for preferring in-store shopping include more selection, ease of exchange and return, and the ability to get something instantly.

The study also reveals that while the pandemic led to increased adoption of online apparel shopping, physical stores and markets are once again being preferred by people for buying clothes. This shift in consumer behaviour highlights the importance of providing a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience, both online and offline, to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

The domestic textile and apparel industry contributes nearly 2% to India’s GDP and accounts for significant portions of industrial production, foreign exchange inflows, and export earnings, a recent report by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) titled ‘Apparel Consumption Trends in India,’ revealed. The report forecasts that the total Indian apparel consumption expenditure will reach Rs 9.35 lakh crores or $105.5 billion in 2024.

The LocalCircles survey highlights the dynamic nature of the Indian apparel industry and the need for retailers to adapt to changing consumer preferences. By understanding and addressing the key factors that influence consumer buying decisions, retailers can better serve their customers and drive growth in the ever-evolving Indian apparel market.