Flipkart Ventures to fund, mentor GenAI-based early stage startups

Representative Image | Credit: File
New Delhi: Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, on Monday invited applications for its accelerator programme.

As part of the Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) programme, selected startups will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000, according to a statement.

Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups.

Applications for the programme will be open from April 22 to May 26.

“Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams,” the statement said.

It added that these startups will also receive two-month mentorship, wherein industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth.

