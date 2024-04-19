Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Walmart announces launch of dedicated page for Indian sellers

PTI
By PTI
26
0
Image Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

India is a priority market for Walmart, and the dedicated landing page builds upon our commitment to Indian sellers

New Delhi:  Multinational retailer Walmart announced the launch of a dedicated page for Indian sellers to register and sell on the company’s marketplace site.

The company hosted a global seller meet in Jaipur on Tuesday, kicking off a series of regional events to help prospective sellers with insights and knowledge on consumer and category trends and assist with onboarding support and catalogue setup, a release said.

“India is a priority market for Walmart, and the dedicated landing page builds upon our commitment to Indian sellers. Walmart Marketplace strives to unlock the potential of Indian businesses by giving sellers access to customers around the world,” Michelle Mi, Vice President of Emerging Markets and Business Development for Walmart stated in the release.

“Through dedicated onboarding support and expertise in navigating global supply chains, we are empowering sellers with the tools they need to thrive in the US marketplace and beyond,” the release added.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Agilitas Sports acquires exclusive license of Italian brand Lotto

Agilitas has acquired the rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India and Australia Bengaluru: Sportswear and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.