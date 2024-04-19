Snitch opens its largest store in Vadodara, Gujarat

The new store is located at Neptune Trion, Vadodara

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based men’s fashion and apparel brand Snitch has opened its largest store in Gujarat, a social media post by a top company executive said on Friday.

The new store, which is its fifth is located at Neptune Trion in Vadodara.

“Another big day for us at Snitch. See you soon Vadodara. Our 5th store and 4th in the last 45 days. Big. Bigger. Biggest! Excited to announce the opening of our 5th and largest store in Gujarat, right in the heart of *Vadodara* at *Neptune Trion,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder, of Snitch.

Indiaretailing was the first to report on the brand’s expansion plans in the city of Gujarat where the company mentioned that it eyes between six to eight stores in the state of Gujarat. Snitch also opened its 4th and largest store in the city of Bengaluru in March 2024. The company is eyeing rapid offline expansion and in the last couple of months has been shoring up its top management.

Snitch grew over 150% in the financial year (FY) 2023-2024 as compared to the previous year. In FY 2023-24, Snitch shipped over 3.5 million pieces across various channels and remains profitable while growing over 2.25 times from last year in net sales, as per a LinkedIn post by the company head.

Started in the year 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch made headlines by appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2. Snitch has also raised Rs 110 crore in a Series A funding round from Singapore-based venture capital firm SWC Global and Indian venture firm IvyCap Ventures in December 2023.