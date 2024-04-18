McDonald’s to open new outlet in Noida Sector 73

The new proposed outlet is spread across 7,500 sq ft. and is located at Sundream Group’s Anthurium project

New Delhi: American fast-food chain McDonald’s is set to open a large outlet in Sundream Group’s Anthurium project, known as Noida’s first digital office space in Sector 73. The real estate developer announced on Thursday.

The new outlet is spread across 7,500 sq ft and is expected to be operational in the next two months, people aware of the development told IndiaRetailing.

“We are thrilled to announce Anthurium as a one-of-a-kind office destination in Noida. With its strategic location, exceptional connectivity, and impressive line-up of leading national and international offices, we provide a vibrant and convenient office set-up, which in turn promises a steady stream of customers to the retail brands who have leased our space,” said Harsh Gupta, chief executive officer, Sundream Group.

Located in the heart of Noida’s Sector 73, Anthurium has exceptional connectivity to Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi, with easy access to transportation options. Spanning approximately 9 lakh sq ft, Anthurium features a sustainable design, with unparalleled visibility and accessibility.

Anthurium offers a captive audience of 15,000 people ensuring a steady stream of high net-worth daily customers. Its lineup of offices includes known leading names such as.

Headquartered in Chicago, McDonald’s Corporation is an American-based multinational fast food chain, founded in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald.

McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. The brand owns over 150 restaurants across the North and East of India. It provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people.