Max Fashion launches new youth centric brand ‘Urban’

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s value fashion brand Max Fashion has introduced its new youth centric brand Max Urban, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Max Urban also launched a brand campaign called Love Labels, centered on the themes of self-love and body positivity. It reimagined the traditional size abbreviations of XS, S, M, L, XL, and 2XL as labels like Xtra Special, Stunning, Magical, Lit, Xtra Lit,and Xtra Xtra Lit.

“We have made efforts to offer a more inclusive range of sizes and to use language that is empowering. At Max Urban, our ‘Love Labels’ campaign transforms size tags into affirmations of self-love, empowering you to feel confident in what you wear,” said Sumit Chandna, president at Max Urban.

The first Max Urban collection will be available across the brand’s retail stores as well as on the newly launched e-commerce platform www.maxfashion.in. With prices starting at Rs 199.

Love Labels will be available at select 50 stores across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Calicut, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar.

The brand is planning to expand the reach of Love Labels, with plans to scale up the number of stores in the year, the release added.

Omnichannel brand Max Fashion was launched in May 2004 under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group. The retailer entered India in 2006 with its first store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today, the company has over 500 stores across 200 cities in India and over 850 stores globally with a presence in over 19 countries.