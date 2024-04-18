Kidswear brand Includ raises $1.5 mn in seed funding

The funding was led by Incubate Fund Asia, with participation from Escape Velocity, Abhishek Goyal (co-founder, Tracxn), and the IIM Indore Alumni Angel Fund.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based Kidswear brand Includ has secured $1.5 million in its seed funding round, a release by the company said on Thursday. The funding was led by Incubate Fund Asia, with participation from Escape Velocity, Abhishek Goyal (Co-founder, Tracxn), and the IIM Indore Alumni Angel Fund, the release added.

Includ plans to utilize the funds to enhance its supply chain, develop in-house technology, and increase brand awareness.

The company also plans to heavily invest in technology to vertically integrate with its suppliers and build a robust and efficient supply chain to ensure timely delivery. Includ will focus on developing its front-end platform and mobile application to provide a seamless shopping experience for customers. Additionally, the funds will be used to implement effective marketing and brand strategies.

Founded in 2023 by Ashwin Rastogi, the company caters to children aged between 0 to 14 years old, offering a wide range of clothing options.

“India’s kidswear market is experiencing a dynamic shift – we are seeing rapid growth in demand for in-trend clothing in the affordable premium segment. With our growing collection, we aim to empower every child to embrace their individuality while offering parents peace of mind through quality and affordability, said Ashwin Rastogi, founder, Includ.

The company claims that it is committed to using sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing practices, ensuring that every piece of clothing is fashionable, safe, and environmentally friendly.