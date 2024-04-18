Iconic onboards ODN to manage its e-commerce content

ODN has been tasked with creating and deploying comprehensive and high-octane e-commerce product detail page content for Iconic

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle brand house Iconic has onboarded Open Doors Now (ODN) Digital Services, as its e-commerce creatives and content partner for its in-house brand Iconic and international luxury brands including Gant, True Religion, Just Cavalli, DKNY, Antony Morato, Elle, Lindbergh and Brunn & Stengade, the companies said in a press release on Thursday.

“The onboarding of ODN will help in the quick go-live of the products and the shopping experience for our customers by providing them with accurate, informative, and visually appealing content. The transformative online content display will be strategically re-designed to give a completely new look aligned with the brand ethos,” said Ujjawal Kothari, assistant vice president – e-commerce and social media of Iconic.

ODN has been tasked with creating and deploying comprehensive and high-octane e-commerce product detail page (PDP) content for Iconic.

This includes conceptualising and conducting e-commerce catalogue shoots, crafting search-friendly and optimised product descriptions, taking listings live on all online marketplaces and ensuring consistent content deployment across channels.

“At ODN we are committed to delivering content that not only showcases each brand’s unique identity but also focuses on growing their online presence. The strategy for Iconic will be to maximise sales and engagement through content strategy and creation of commerce content,” said Narinder Mahajan, co-founder of ODN.

Iconic deals in fashion, innovation and lifestyle categories through the e-commerce platform along with over 25 retail outlets in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ludhiana and Mumbai.

Founded in 2015, ODN works with over 500 brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Fossil, United Colors of Benetton, Nykaa, Duroflex and TTK Prestige.