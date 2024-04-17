Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Rareism opens its 30th retail store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
72
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located on the ground floor of Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, the 650 sq. ft. store is the company’s third store in the city

Bengaluru: Omni-channel women fashion brand Rareism has launched its 30th exclusive store across the country, in Hyderabad, the retailer shared in a press release on Tuesday.

Located on the ground floor of Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad, the 650 sq. ft. store is the company’s third store in the city.

“We’re proud to be a homegrown brand in women’s western fashion, and with consistent innovation and effort, the plan is to become one of the leaders in this niche across India,” said Akshika Poddar, founder of Rareism.

Rareism has experienced 2.5 times growth rate in the last financial year of 2023, the release shared. Over the next two years, the company plans to open approximately 100 exclusive stores as well as increasing its presence in multi-brand outlets pan India.

Rareism is a subsidiary of Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd. The brand was founded by Poddar in 2016. The brand also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

Latest News
D2C BuzzIndiaretailing Bureau -

Libas partners with GoKwik to improve D2C customer experience

Through this collaboration, Libas aims to enhance its D2C contribution to its revenue and carve an omnichannel growth path New...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.