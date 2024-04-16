Zomato introduces ‘large order fleet’ for serving groups of up to 50 people

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared on X, that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders, which multiple regular fleet delivery partners earlier served

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday introduced India’s first large order fleet, designed to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people for group events like parties.

The company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the announcement in a series of posts on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, saying that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders, which were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, leading to a less than ideal customer experience.

“Today, we are excited to introduce India’s first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all-electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.

“Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato,” Goyal said in the post.

He further emphasized that these vehicles are still a “work in progress”, and that Zomato is in the process of adding important enhancements to them – “like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like”.