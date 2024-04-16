Register Now
Tata Trent opens its 3 retail formats in a single building in Hyderabad

Source: LinkedIn
The new stores include value retail fast fashion chain Zudio, fashion and lifestyle brand Westside and hypermarket and supermarket store chain Star Bazaar

Bengaluru: Tata Group’s retail division Trent Ltd. has unveiled three of its store formats in a single building in Hyderabad, located at GS Center Mall, Punjagutta Circle, an industry official shared in a social media post on Monday.

The newly opened stores include value retail fast fashion chain Zudio, fashion and lifestyle brand Westside and hypermarket and supermarket store chain Star Bazaar.

“It brings us immense pleasure to bring forth an unprecedented world class experience for our esteemed customers from the brand new stores in the heart of Hyderabad city at GS Center, Punjagutta Circle,” Sanit Basu, deputy manager – productivity and operations support at Star Bazaar, said in a LinkedIn post.

The new outlet represents the 232nd Westside store in India, the 545th Zudio store, and the 5th Star Bazaar location across the country.

Established in 1998, Tata Trent also operates apparel brands Utsa and Samoh as well as beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu  The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.

The company reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 370.64 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, helped by strong momentum in sales and improved margins.

