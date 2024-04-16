Rivpra Formulations launches D2C skincare brand Oteria

The new brand has launched 19 products and plans to launch 30 more products by 2026

Bengaluru: Integrated pharmaceutical company Rivpra Formulation has entered the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment with the launch of Oteria, a premium skincare brand, the company shared in a press release on Tuesday.

Oteria is a gender-neutral brand with a comprehensive approach to skin, hair, and body care. It has launched 19 products for now and plans to launch 30 more products by 2026.

“For Oteria, our primary focus is to connect directly with consumers by bringing our products to their doorsteps by partnering with the e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms whilst educating them about the importance of understanding one’s rhythm, for the holistic benefits of their skin,” Vibhor Rastogi, director, Rivpra Formulation Pvt. Ltd.

Oteria’s products will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and its own D2C platform, www.oteria.com. The company is also planning to launch the products on Nykaa, Foxy, Tira beauty, and quick-commerce platforms such as Zepto and Blinkit.

The product line is manufactured at Rivpra Formulation’s independent manufacturing unit located in Sidcul, Haridwar which spans over 1,00,000 sq. ft through its subsidiary Medisch Lifesciences (distribution channel).