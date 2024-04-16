Logistics intelligence platform Clickpost raises $6 Mn in Series A round

The funding round was led by Inflexor Ventures Partners, and Athera Venture Partners, along with participation from Riverwalk Holdings and Rebright Partners

New Delhi: Gurugram-based logistics intelligence platform Clickpost has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Inflexor Ventures partners and Athera Venture Partners, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings and an existing investor, Rebright Partners, the release added.

The funding will be used for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth and hiring.

“We believe the next few years will give rise to some generational companies in the E-commerce enablement space. Indian SaaS companies have a tremendous opportunity to serve the high-growth Indian D2C brands benefiting from increased consumption in India, and then capture global enterprises with a ‘Build in India and Sell to the World’ strategy which continues to pay rich dividends for Indian SaaS companies,” said Naman Vijay, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clickpost.

Click post has helped large fashion retailers convert more than 35% of their returns to exchanges and has helped others improve the shipping net promoter score (NPS) by up to 40%. It’s an all-in-one logistics management platform that provides everything from accurate delivery dates in the pre-purchase journey to multi-carrier integration, tracking visibility, returns and exchange management, and omnichannel enablement.

The company currently tracks more than 1 million shipments daily and is aiming to grow 5x in the next 2 years.

Clickpost is a multi-carrier integration and post-purchase experience platform that helps online retailers use data to improve their shipping experience. The product was launched in 2017 by Naman Vijay and Prashant Gupta, childhood friends who wanted to help upcoming e-commerce companies grow and the company is now 100+ people strong.