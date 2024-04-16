Ankur Shiv Bhandari: The Global Voice of Shoppers

In Ankur Shiv Bhandari, managing director of the UK-based The Asbiverse Group, we find not just a seasoned professional but a visionary leader

Ankur Shiv Bhandari stands tall as an influential figure in the global retail landscape, representing the essence of shopper advocacy and societal impact. With a career spanning decades and traversing continents, Bhandari’s journey embodies a profound commitment to elevating the role of shoppers, nurturing sales professionals, driving intent, and contributing to the betterment of society.

As the Managing Director of The Asbiverse Group and splits his time between the UK and India. Asbiverse is a global company headquartered in the UK operating in the consumer goods and retail sector. It provides services like assisted advisory, capability development, creative design services, intent-focused research, IT Solutions and Support, Digital Marketing and Analytics. The company has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Early Career and Formative Years

Bhandari’s foray into the realm of sales commenced on the bustling streets of Delhi in the 1990s as a door-to-door salesman. These humble beginnings laid the groundwork for understanding the intricacies of consumer behaviour and the dynamics of retail environments.

Global Footprint and Professional Achievements

Fast forward to the present, Bhandari stands as the driving force behind The Asbiverse Group, a renowned entity headquartered in the United Kingdom with a formidable presence in India. Throughout his illustrious career, Bhandari has collaborated with major consumer goods and retail giants across the globe, including Kellogg’s/Kellanova, Panasonic, Philips, Boots Retail, Unilever, Abbott, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, Dermalogica, and Hemas, to name a few.

An ex-employee of esteemed organizations such as Devyani Beverages, Procter & Gamble, Accenture Consumer Goods Consulting, and Kantar (WPP), he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. His tenure in these organizations has been marked by groundbreaking initiatives and transformative strategies aimed at enhancing shopper-centricity and driving business growth.

Advocacy for Shopper-Centricity

At the core of Bhandari’s ethos lies a deep-rooted belief in the paramount importance of shoppers. His advocacy for shopper-centricity extends beyond rhetoric to tangible actions aimed at revolutionizing the retail landscape. Through The Asbiverse Group, He endeavours to shift the paradigm from traditional ‘order taking’ to proactive ‘shopper-based value creation,’ thereby empowering both manufacturers and retailers to meet evolving consumer needs effectively.

Driving Intent and Innovation

The global expert’s insights into the psychology of intent form a cornerstone of his approach to retail excellence. His TEDx talk on driving intent in London garnered widespread acclaim, shedding light on the intricacies of human behaviour and motivation. With a keen focus on innovation in food and beverage offerings, Ankur continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall shopping experience and driving sustainable growth.

Social Impact and Cultural Integration

Beyond his professional endeavours, Bhandari remains deeply committed to fostering societal harmony and inclusivity. As the first person of Indian origin elected as the Mayor of Bracknell Forest in Berkshire, England, he has championed cultural diversity and unity. His efforts, including organizing dual-faith Hindu-Christian services and establishing the first Hindu temple in Bracknell Forest, underscore his dedication to building bridges across communities and celebrating diversity.

The veteran at Phygital Retail Convention

His unwavering commitment to excellence extends to his role as the moderator of the session on “Shopper-Based Value Creation” at the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention. Drawing upon his rich reservoir of knowledge and global experience, Bhandari will offer invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of the retail landscape and driving meaningful change.

In Ankur Shiv Bhandari, we find not just a seasoned professional but a visionary leader shaping the future of retail and societal progress. His relentless pursuit of shopper advocacy, coupled with his unwavering dedication to societal welfare, serves as an inspiration to all.

As we embark on this transformative journey with Ankur, let us heed his call to embrace innovation, drive intent, and champion the cause of shoppers worldwide.

Join us as we explore Ankur’s extraordinary journey and gain invaluable insights into the ever-evolving retail landscape at the Phygital Retail Convention 2024.