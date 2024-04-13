Malls in Bengaluru: A look at popular retail desitnations

A look at some of the popular retail real estate destinations in Bengaluru

New Delhi: As Bengaluru continues to evolve and grow, its real estate sector and mall culture are poised to play an increasingly integral role in shaping the city’s identity and driving its future growth trajectory. With its blend of innovation, diversity, and cosmopolitan charm, Bengalurus stands as a shining beacon of real estate excellence and mall culture, embodying the spirit of a modern metropolis poised for greatness.

Central to Bengaluru’s urban fabric is its vibrant mall culture, which has redefined the city’s retail landscape and social fabric. With an array of world-class malls dotting its skyline, Bengaluru offers an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience for residents and visitors alike. Malls such as UB City, Phoenix Marketcity, and Orion Mall have become iconic landmarks, housing a diverse mix of international brands, fine dining restaurants, multiplex cinemas, and recreational facilities, making them popular destinations for leisure, entertainment, and social gatherings.

Mantri Square

Spread over one million square feet, Mantri Square is cushioned in the heart of Malleswaram at #1 Sampige Road. Since its inception in 2010, Mantri Square has created a niche for itself as the ultimate family entertainment zone. With over 250 stores bringing joy to its customers through an exhaustive mix of International, National and Regional brands. Mantri Square offers a wholesome and enthralling lifestyle shopping experience for the city.

Mantri Square boasts an impressive F&B space to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone who walks into the mall. The mall provides the largest food court in Bengaluru with over 1,500 seating capacity, fine dining restaurants, fast food outlets, coffee shops, juice bars and much more.

In addition to the 6-screen Inox multiplex, Mantri Square brings a state-of-the-art movie-watching experience to Insignia. The tiny tots at the mall can let loose and enjoy themselves at Amoeba and Kool Kidz. Designed by internationally renowned Bentel Associates of South Africa, Mantri Square marries modern design with contemporary Indian aesthetics through its unique and innovative architectural design.

Mantri Square understands its customers well and organises events which are engaging for all their shoppers which include Supermom, summer camp, Cyclothon, Christmas & New Year etc. all through the year. It has been a forerunner in implementing campaigns that attract attention and leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the people of Bangalore.

Phoenix Marketcity

Developed by Island Star Mall Developers, Phoenix Marketcity is spread across a total built-up area of 1.4 mn sq. ft. and the gross leasable area is 9,70,000 sq. ft. The nine-screen multiplex is spread across an 85,000 sq. ft. area occupied by PVR (9 screens) and the area of the food court is 35,000 sq. ft. The mall has four floors with 296 stores and six entry and exit points.

Situated in Whitefield, the mall offers a diverse range of shopping options, dining experiences, and leisure activities. The mall’s contemporary design and spacious interiors have been designed by Benoy & Associates. It has several open spaces, including a large outdoor courtyard with F&B options having indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the courtyard.

From international fashion brands to local boutiques, the mall offers a curated selection of retail outlets catering to various tastes and preferences. Additionally, the mall features a state-of-the-art multiplex cinema, gaming zones, and entertainment venues, ensuring a good experience for visitors of all ages.

Orion Mall

Orion Mall Bengaluru stands as a beacon of modernity and elegance in the bustling cityscape of Bangalore, India.

Nestled in the heart of Brigade Gateway, Orion Mall Bengaluru is a vibrant integrated enclave, offering shopping experiences in the luxury, convenience, and entertainment segment.

Spread across an area of 8.2 lakhs sq. ft, the mall is developed and managed by Brigade Group. The mall also overlooks a two-acre manmade lake and has an open-air children’s play area and Amphitheatre. Boasting a contemporary architectural design and expansive interiors, Orion Mall offers high-end fashion boutiques and renowned international brands.

Orion Mall was also the first mall in India to receive LEED GOLD certification.

Royal Meenakshi Mall

Located diagonally opposite Meenakshi Temple on Bannerghatta Main Road, Royal Meenakshi Mall is developed by Shashank Narayan Property Developers and Vishala India Commercial Developers Pvt. Ltd. Spread across an area of 6 lakh sq. ft., the mall has 9 levels, with 4 levels for retail and one each level for food court and multiplex. There are 3 levels for parking with a facility to park more than 2000 vehicles.

The mall jewellery has an exclusive range of goods, from fashion boutiques to high-end jewellery shops. The world of luxury is available to buyers as they peruse the greatest collections and the newest fashion trends.

With well-maintained restrooms and baby care areas, the mall is a popular destination for entertainment and gaming zones. The gaming area in the mall has brands like Amoeba, Bumper Cars and Cinepolis multiplex with 7 screens.

VR Bengaluru

Launched in 2015, VR Bengaluru, popularly known as ‘Black Box on Whitefield Road’, is a mixed-use retail development with a gross floor area is 6,00,000 sq. ft. (56,000 m2) comprising a retail arcade, hotel, PVR multiplex, commercial spaces and customisable collaborative working spaces for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The centre consists of The Hive – a co-working space, The Waverly – Hotel & Residences and the SkyDeck—an activated rooftop with a temperature-controlled pool, a jogging track and an open-air LED screen. VR Bengaluru hosts a 9-screen multiplex from PVR and is also Bengaluru’s second IMAX theatre and India’s biggest Gold Class theatre. The mall also has a sculpted, soft foam play area for kids that is safe, secure and germ-free called ‘Magic Garden.’

Owned, developed and operated by Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte Ltd., the mall is a first-of-its-kind community-centric integrated lifestyle destination of the city. The centre is home to an assortment of brands apart from pubs, cafes, restaurants, food court and several fitness and wellness options. South India’s first H&M store was launched at VR Bengaluru in 2016.

Nexus Shantiniketan



Launched in 2018, Nexus Shantiniketan with a total build-up area of 1,00,478 sq. ft is located on Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru. The mall is an amalgamation of art, sculpture theatre and technology making it one of the most popular shopping destinations.

In addition to the retail arcade, the mall houses a Time Zone, and ten screens multiplex from Cinepolis. Anchor stores in the mall are Lifestyle, Westside and H&M. There is a 4-level microbrewery at Shantiniketan Bengaluru.

Park Square Mall

Park Square Mall, situated within the esteemed International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB), stands as a prominent feature of India’s leading IT hub. Covering an expansive 450,000 sq. ft., the mall serves as a vibrant hub offering a diverse array of food & beverage, entertainment, and fashion options, catering not only to the thriving ITPB community but also to the wider catchment area of the Whitefield suburb.

Conceived by Ascend as a business space solution, Park Square Mall embodies a fusion of retail, entertainment, and gourmet experiences across its sprawling premises. The mall has a 24,000 sq. ft. food court and an outdoor dining terrace, gaming zones, including the largest Amoeba with a 24-lane bowling alley. Park Square’s gaming arcade and The Hive, add to the centre’s entertainment quotient. Retail enthusiasts can explore a plethora of international labels and local favourites like Reliance Trends, while families can enjoy the dedicated children’s play area. For movie buffs, Q Cinemas stands out as a popular destination.

Nexus Koramangala

Located on Hosur Road in Koramangala, Nexus Mall Koramangala was developed by Prestige Group in 2004. It is one of the oldest malls in Bengaluru with a multi-story bookstore, 12 cinema halls and other entertainment facilities. Spread across a built-up area of 6,27,110 sq. ft, the mall houses over 80 brands across five levels.

Blackstone renamed the mall from Forum to Nexus in 2022 following its acquisition of Prestige Group. The mall has PVR as the multiplex with 11 screens, along with Westside as the anchor store and Time Zone as the entertainment centre for kids.

Garuda mall

Situated in the centre of Bengaluru, Garuda Mall stands as one of the city’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations. Spanning over 75,000 square meters, this iconic landmark is located on Magrath Road in the central business district of the city. Opened in 2005, Garuda Mall was one of the first large-scale malls to be established in Bengaluru, revolutionising the retail landscape of the city. Designed by internationally renowned architects, the mall boasts a modern and elegant architectural design, featuring a blend of contemporary aesthetics and functionality.

Garuda Mall offers an unparalleled shopping experience, housing a diverse range of retail outlets catering to various tastes and preferences. From high-end fashion brands to popular international labels, the mall provides shoppers with a wide selection of options across fashion, accessories, electronics, home decor, and more.

Garuda Mall is also very popular for its cultural and social hub, hosting various events, exhibitions, and performances throughout the year.

Garuda Swagath Mall



Garuda Swagath, strategically located in Jayanagar’s Fourth Floor Block, serves as a vital retail and entertainment hub catering to the needs of the surrounding residential areas. Launched in 2008, the mall boasts a total built-up area of 2,40,000 square feet, encompassing both car parking facilities and a commercial complex. The shopping area alone spans an impressive 1,30,000 square feet, offering a diverse range of retail experiences.

With a commitment to convenience, Garuda Swagath provides two levels of underground parking space, accommodating up to 250 cars, and ensuring hassle-free access for visitors. The mall’s offerings are spread across multiple floors, with notable establishments including Café Coffee Day and Natural Ice Cream on the ground floor, Landmark and Chokis on the first floor, and D-Mart on the second floor. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of dining options at the food court, entertainment at the Fun Zone and 5D theatre, and explore jewellery collections at Dev’s Jewellery on the third floor. For movie enthusiasts, INOX offers a premier cinema experience on the fourth floor, while Jimi’s PUB provides a lively ambience for socializing on the fifth floor.

Elements Mall

Elements Mall, strategically located in North and Central Bengaluru, was developed by Karnani Group and offers a variety of options for visitors.

From leisurely shopping escapades to tantalizing dining options and captivating movie screenings, Elements Mall offers a seamless fusion of convenience and excitement. With a focus on visitor comfort, the mall provides ample parking, and friendly staff, and maintains impeccable hygiene standards, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all.

UB City Mall

Nestled in the heart of Bengaluru’s upscale business district, UB City Mall stands as a beacon of sophistication and refinement. Developed by the UB Group, this iconic destination redefines the shopping and dining experience, offering a harmonious blend of luxury, convenience, and entertainment.

Spanning over 1.6 million square feet, UB City Mall is a sprawling oasis of indulgence, boasting an impressive array of high-end boutiques, fine dining restaurants, and cultural attractions. From renowned fashion labels to exquisite jewellery stores and art galleries, the mall caters to the discerning tastes of its cosmopolitan clientele.

Beyond its retail offerings, UB City Mall is a cultural hub, hosting a variety of events, exhibitions, and performances throughout the year.

Phoenix Mall of Asia

Spread across an area of 13 acres and encompassing over 12,40,000 (about 1.2 million) sq. ft. of gross retail leasable area, Phoenix Mall of Asia is located at Hebbal, North Bengaluru. The mall has been developed by The Phoenix Mills under its joint venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Phoenix Mall of Asia is designed with five distinct interior themes across floors. First is the ‘Luxe Atria’, a four-storey LED digital display zone and second is the Eden Arcadia spanning five floors with displays focused on tranquility and nature. ‘The Oasis’ is its themed food and beverages section which houses open concept restaurants and luxurious cafés which include Starbucks, Fyole, Coco Café, Perch, Tim Hortons, Chaayos, Third Wave Coffee and Haagen Dazs.

‘Foodthopia’, the themed food court on the fourth floor houses over 50 dining options with brands such as KFC, Popeyes, Roastea, Rajdhani, Karigari, Pizza Hut, Shiv Sagar, Dominos, Wow Momos, Biggies Burger, Mad Over Donuts, Plaka, YouMee, Dobaraa, Punjab Grill, Ishaara and much more.

‘Fan Park’, is a themed tiered atrium that offers semi-private zones that can be reserved for hosting celebrations and special events. At the heart of the mall, there is a family entertainment zone (FEZ) which is designed for families and friends to get together. Its entertainment zone of over 2,50,000 sq. ft. comprises a 14-screen Inox megaplex, and ScreenX, the city’s first 270-degree panoramic theatre experience. Other entertainment options include play areas such as Funcity, Hamleys Play and Timezone.