Sleepyhead opens first retail store in Karnataka

The first Sleepyhead store is located at Banaswadi, Karnataka

Bengaluru: Direct to consumer (D2C) sleep solutions brand Sleepyhead has launched its first offline retail store in India located at Banaswadi, Karnataka, the company shared in a press release on Friday.

The new store provides a range of sleep products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding accessories as well as a collection of sofas, recliners and storage solutions for living spaces.

“Our venture into the offline segment with our first store marks a big move in Sleepyhead’s brand journey. While e-commerce has been instrumental in reaching our consumers, comprising primarily the youth nationwide, our brick-and-mortar presence offers a unique opportunity for them to directly engage with our brand,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of Duroflex Group.

“By combining the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of in-store browsing, we aim to provide our customers with a truly immersive shopping experience, ensuring that they find the perfect sleep solution tailored to their needs,” he added.

The store features interactive displays and personalised assistance from sleep experts, alongside promotions and events.

Founded in 2017, Bengaluru-based Sleepyhead is a subsidiary of mattress brand Duroflex.