Reliance Retail’s Azorte opens 2nd Store in Bengaluru

By Anagha R Ratna
Azorte store, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna

Spanning over 19,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its second store in Bengaluru, according to a company official’s social media post. Spanning over 19,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.

“On the auspicious Ugadi festival day, Azorte, the only fashion neostore of India, is back in namma Bengaluru with its second store at Phoenix Mall of Asia,” said Rakesh Jallipally, business head at Azorte in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The tech-enabled store serves the fashion and lifestyle requirements of women, men, and kids, featuring smart trial rooms, self-checkout kiosks, interactive screens, and mobile scan-and-pay options.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has 13 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

The retail giant is also aiming to aggressively expand the retail footprint of Azorte with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.

