Raj Diamonds opens experience centre in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
Spanning over 30,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the facility is located at 5th Cross Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Diamond jewellery brand Raj Diamonds has launched its flagship experience centre in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Monday.  Spanning over 30,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the facility is located at 5th Cross Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru.

“In today’s business landscape, ensuring exceptional customer service is imperative for brands to remain ahead of their competitors. Hence, we decided to launch this experience centre to create visual and tactile experiences,” said Eshwar Surana, managing director of Raj Diamonds.

The facility features a jewellery production area, where customers can witness the intricate process of transforming loose diamonds into jewellery. Additionally, private and appointment-based shopping experiences are available with the guidance of fashion stylists and colour stone experts.

“The innovative concept allows us to offer an unparalleled level of personalisation, where customers can collaborate with our experts to bring their dream jewellery pieces to life,” he added.

Raj Diamonds was founded by Vijaykumar Surana in 2010 with the launch of its first showroom in Bengaluru at Jayanagar.

