PVR Inox unveils Bengaluru’s largest cinema at Phoenix Mall of Asia

The 14-screen megaplex is PVR Inox’s largest cinema in South India

Bengaluru: Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched a 14-screen megaplex in Bengaluru, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

PVR Inox’s largest in South India, the new cinema features three premium formats – MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia. The multiplex player has introduced the first MX4D, the 4D movie experience and ScreenX, 270-degree cinema viewing in South India.

With a seating capacity of 1,997 audiences, the cinema is equipped with 4K laser projection, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound and Volfoni 3D screen.

“The Southern region is a critical market for us with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand,” said Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox Ltd.

“We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats nationwide, prompting us to unveil our largest cinema in the South with 14 screens including 3 superlative cinema formats – MX4D, Screen X and Insignia. It has been PVR Inox’s strategy to make cinemas more experiential and this megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia perfectly aligns with our vision,” he added.

The cinema will augment PVR Inox foothold in Bengaluru with 172 screens in 26 cinemas and the state of Karnataka with 219 screens in 37 cinemas. The company consolidated its presence in South India to a total of 572 screens in 100 properties.

“We are delighted to launch our biggest property in South India. Bengaluru is a fast-changing and dynamic city in the Southern region and one of India’s fast-growing economies. We are excited to expand our presence in Karnataka with a world-class cinema,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Ltd.

Headquartered in Gurugram, PVR Ltd. was founded by Bijli in 1997. The company established India’s first multiplex cinema at Saket in New Delhi. In March 2022, PVR Ltd. announced a merger with Inox Leisure Ltd.

Currently, the merged entity PVR Inox Ltd. has 1,741 screens across 361 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).