Acer reaches 200 store milestone in India

Acer’s 200 store is located at the DLF Mall of India, Noida

New Delhi: Taiwan-based laptop and personal computer brand Acer has opened its 200th store in India at the DLF Mall of India, Noida, a social media post by DLF Malls said.

“Acer just launched its 200th store in India. And what better way to celebrate it than doing it in style here at DLF Mall of India? Headlined by the stunning Mouni Roy and the country head of the tech giant, Acer strengthened their brand presence with a mega event on the lower ground floor of the mall, in Noida,” said DLF Malls in a LinkedIn post.

Founded in 1976, Acer has a presence in over 160 countries. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, it has raised $150.6 million (Rs 1130.8) as of now.

The company also offers products like laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, monitors, projectors, digital signage, smart devices, electronics & accessories, networking products and others.

According to the company’s website, it has a presence in almost all Indian states that covers service centres and stores in tier 2 cities as well. On the global side, Acer stores are present in regions like North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.