Punjab Grill partners with cutlery manufacturer Venus Industries 

By Indiaretailing Bureau
This multi-year partnership will bring Venus’ Pristine Gold Collection to the tables of Punjab Grill

New Delhi: Fine dining restaurant chain Punjab Grill has partnered with Venus Industries – a stainless tableware and kitchenware brand, a release by the company said on Monday.

The release added that this multi-year partnership will bring Venus’ Pristine Gold Collection to the tables of Punjab Grill’s outlets across the country.

“We are delighted to join hands with a brand like Punjab Grill that epitomizes authentic Indian flavours with global standards of culinary excellence,” said Vicky Khurana, Managing Director of Venus Industries.

Founded in 1998, Punjab Grill has over 50 restaurants in India and several international locations. It is owned and operated by Gurugram-based Lite Bite Foods Private Limited.

In addition to Punjab Grill, the company operates other food networks like Asia Seven, Barbecue by Punjab Grill, Hahn’s Kitchen, Shizusan, Tres, YouMee etc.

Venus Industries is also the hospitality partner for prestigious hotel groups like Taj, Oberoi, ITC, Hyatt, and Marriott in India and globally.

